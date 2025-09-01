Home

Today, Shera has become Salman Khan’s most trusted bodyguard, whose ready to even ‘take a bullet for him.’

This Sikh man gave up his turban and cut his hair for Salman Khan, now he’s worth Rs 100 crore; He is…

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has an unmatched aura that even people around him has eventually got famous with time. His trusted bodyguard Shera, for instance, is no less than a celebrity. For over three decades, Khan has been accompanied by Shera, whether on a film set or at a public appearance.

While many known Shera for his fierce loyalty and towering personality, few are aware about his life before guarding Salman Khan.

What is Shera’s original name?

Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. In an interview, he revealed that he earned the nickname “Shera” after starting his own security company, Tiger Security. Before joining Bollywood, he provided security to Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves during his trip to India.

Shera’s unwavering trust and commitment for Salman Khan

Shera’s long-standing commitment to Salman is widely appreciated. Born Punjabi, he initially used to wear a turban but later gave up and chopped his hair to walk more effectively through crowds and ensure Salman’s protection.

His loyalty to Salman stands so strong that he expressed, “I can take a bullet for him.” He also shared his completed trust in him, saying, “I trust him with my life, family, and everything I have.”

Shera’s net worth

According to reports, Shera has a reported net worth of Rs 100 crore. He earns a monthly income of Rs 15 lakh from Salman, which is annually approx. Rs 2 crore. Along with this, Salman gives him various other perks. Last year, he grabbed major limelight when he purchased a Range Rover worth Rs 1.40 crore.

His association with the Khan family began when Sohail Khan reportedly offered him the role to protect Salman during his Indore visit. In Shera’s words, Sohail told him, “Hey friend, you’ll stay with Bhai, right?” Since then, Shera continues to be Salman Khan’s protector, being a constant presence at his side through shoots, events, and personal moments.











