This superstar’s son did just 4 films, debut was a disaster, career flopped, ruined his father’s reputation, he is…

This superstar of the 70s who was considered to be the guarantee of the success of films. People were ready to die for just one smile of the actor. But his son ruined his reputation.

When we remember the golden era of Bollywood, the first names that come to mind are evergreen. One such evergreen actor was Dev Anand. Whether it is the actor’s look or style or his brilliant acting, the industry has not found an actor who can compete with Dev Anand till date. Dev Anand was not only a brilliant actor, but he was also a great script writer, producer, and director who brought to the screen concepts that were way ahead of their time. He imagined today’s society in the 70s and made such films that still leave a great impact on the audience.

Who is this actor?

Be it romance or films based on social issues, Dev Anand used to mold himself in every film in such a way that every character came alive. Following the footsteps of the actor, his son also entered the film world. Like Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra, Dev Anand also launched his son in films, but his method was very unique. While Sunil Dutt launched Sanjay Dutt with ‘Rocky’ and Dharmendra launched Sunny Deol in the lead role with ‘Betaab’, Dev Anand chose a supporting role for his son to get recognition among the audience.

Dev Anand launched his son for the lead role

In 1984, Dev Anand launched his son Sunil Anand in the industry with his directed film ‘Anand Aur Anand’. He himself was in the lead role in this film. Dev Anand played the lead role with Rakhee and Smita Patil while his son Sunil Anand was seen in a small supporting role. The film Anand Aur Anand was a flop at the box office. The formula of a film starring a father and son did not work at the box office.

Dev Anand’s son started playing the lead role

After failing in supporting roles, Dev Anand’s son decided to play the lead role in his second film. He appeared as the hero in the film ‘Car Thief’. Actress Vijayta Pandit was seen opposite him in this film. This film also flopped in terms of earnings. Both Sunil Anand’s first and second films flopped at the box office. The makers had to sweat to recover even the cost.

Dev Anand supported his son

When Sunil could not succeed in films despite getting his father’s support, he took the help of his uncle. He was seen playing the lead role in the film Main Tere Liye, directed by Vijay Anand. The actor was seen with Meenakshi Sheshadri in this film. This film too could not give Sunil a taste of success. To support his son’s sinking career, Dev Anand made a film with Asha Parekh and Rajendra Kumar, whose sole purpose was to brighten Sunil’s image and make him a hero. But unfortunately he could not do so.

Sunil Anand returned after many years

After four consecutive flops, Sunil Anand got tired and took a long break from acting. He started working on improving and polishing his skills. After a long break of several years, Sunil made a comeback in 2001 with the martial arts film Master. Apart from playing an important role in this film, he also took the command of its direction, but despite taking the reins in his hands, he could not change his fate. After failing as a director too, Sunil Anand accepted that perhaps it was not in his destiny to be successful in films.











