United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2025 T20 match Tri-Series LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch UAE vs AFG T20 match in India online and on TV channel

UAE vs AFG T20 match Tri-Series LIVE: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan cricket team will look to bounce back to winning ways in their second game of the tri-series against hosts United Arab Emirates at Sharjah on Monday.

Afghanistan cricket team will take on UAE in match No. 3 of the tri-series in Sharjah. (Source: X)

It will be a must-win clash for Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they two sides face off in game number 3 the tri-series, also featuring Pakistan, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The game will be played in the aftermath of the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan which has claimed over 600 lives.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board reached out to all the national businessmen to help out in these tragic times. “The leadership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, along with all the players and staff, express its deepest sorrow over the loss of lives and casualties caused by the severe earthquake in the eastern provinces, particularly in Kunar. In this time of immense grief, we consider ourselves united with all our people.

“Unfortunately, the earthquake has caused many of our people lose their lives and many others get affected, which is truly a great calamity. The Board stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of Kunar and all the eastern provinces and extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to them during this difficult time. The Afghanistan Cricket Board calls upon all national businessmen, traders, rich countrymen to extend their support to the affected families of Kunar and other eastern provinces in this dire situation, while also recognizing its own responsibility in this regard. May the Almighty Allah protect our country and people from all kinds of disasters and misfortunes,” ACB tweeted on Monday.

Both Afghanistan and UAE lost their opening game of the tri-series to Pakistan last week. Rashid Khan’s Afghan side lost the first game of the tri-series by 39 runs. Chasing 184 to win, Afghanistan were bundled out for just 143. Skipper Rashid top-scored with 39 off 26 balls while opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had notched up 38 off 27 balls.

Hosts UAE also lost their first match to Pakistan by 31 runs. After conceding 207 runs with the ball, UAE were restricted to 176 for 8 thanks to Asif Khan’s big-hitting. The UAE batter smashed 77 off 35 balls with six sixes and six fours.

Message of Sympathy and Condolences The leadership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, along with all the players and staff, express its deepest sorrow over the loss of lives and casualties caused by the severe earthquake in the eastern provinces, particularly in Kunar. In this… pic.twitter.com/IOyBtvjeVV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 1, 2025

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match…

When is Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will take place on Monday, September 1.

Where is Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match start?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will begin at 830pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 8pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match in India?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

UAE vs Afghanistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match Predicted 11

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (Wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib, Saghir Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik











