WETEX Opens Broad Investment Horizons for International Companies

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX embodies the UAE's pioneering position in clean and renewable energy and sustainability. It also supports Dubai's ambitious vision of a sustainable economy. The exhibition covers multiple areas including water, energy, smart cities, green mobility, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

“WETEX reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to sustainability and strengthens Dubai's position as a leading global green economy hub. The exhibition has established itself as one of the world's leading specialised events, providing a platform to showcase the latest innovations in clean energy, water and sustainability. It also supports building partnerships that contribute to achieving global climate goals and accelerating the transition to a green economy. WETEX annually brings together industry leaders, investors, innovators and government officials from around the world to share knowledge, explore opportunities and collaborate in building a more sustainable and resilient future,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

WETEX is a leading platform that brings together organisations from the government and private sectors to explore the latest innovations, build cross-sectoral partnerships, enhance co-operation in sustainability and energy transformation, as well as support global efforts to adapt to climate change. WETEX also provides a strategic opportunity for international companies and organisations wishing to enter new markets and conclude investment deals within one of the green economies most prepared for the future.

Since its launch, WETEX has witnessed rapid growth. In 2024, it welcomed 50,598 visitors and more than 2,800 exhibitors from 65 countries, and featured 21 international pavilions. WETEX 2025 will provide exceptional access to international markets, promote cross-border dialogue and pave the way for tangible results through partnerships, innovation and investment.

Visitors and exhibitors can register and get more information at https://www.wetex.ae/en

