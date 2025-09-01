Home

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer finally broke silence on Harbhajan Singh–Sreesanth slap-gate. After 17 years, the match referee revealed his stance. Do you know what exactly he said about the incident?



Harbhajan Singh vs Sreesanth slap gate controversy: What match referee said about the controversial incident

New Delhi: Former Indian wicketkeeper and famous cricket personality Farokh Engineer, who is 87 years old today, refreshed the memorable incident that brought IPL 2008 into the headlines forever. This was the same match in which Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh slapped Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Sreesanth. Engineer was handling the responsibility of match referee in that match, but he kept silent on this controversy for years.

Old video surfaced after 17 years

This incident was forgotten, but recently made headlines once again. The then IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made its video public during a podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke. The footage clearly shows that Harbhajan raised his hand on Sreesanth in an emotional state. As soon as this video surfaced, memories of that old controversy were refreshed in the cricket world.

Engineer broke his silence

Farokh Engineer reacted after the video surfaced. He said, “I am surprised that the footage has come out after so many years. As a match referee, I maintained confidentiality and never discussed the incident even with my close media friends.” He further said that the incident is now a thing of the past and both the players have left it behind.

From controversy to friendship

Due to this controversy, Harbhajan Singh had to face a ban from the remaining 11 matches at that time. However, with the passage of time, both the players sweetened their relationship. On many occasions, Harbhajan and Sreesanth were seen joking and laughing with each other on TV shows and events. Engineer believes that this incident was part of the spirit of cricket and it is better to leave it behind now.

Story Highlights

Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth in 2008 IPL match Farokh Engineer was the referee of that match Video released after 17 years Both the players have now reconciled and moved on











