Who is Nargis Fakhri’s husband? Kashmiri-born businessman, who owns over Rs 50000000000 company in US, his name is…

Nargis Fakhri reportedly tied the knot with Tony Beig in a secret wedding in February. The couple made their first public appearance on August 30, 2025.

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig grabbed the headlines in February after it was reported that they tied the knot in a secret wedding in Los Angeles. However, neither Nargis or Tony confirmed or denied to these rumours publicly. Now, looks like their friend and filmmaker Farah Khan has confirmed they they are married.

At a recent event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the three were spotted on the red carpet for the photos. A viral video shared on Instagram shows Nargis happily joining Farah. Soon after, Tony Beig was seen stepping next to her, and Farah playfully teased him, “Stand with your wife.” Her offhand remark seemingly confirmed Nargis and Tony’s marriage, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Watch the video below!

Well, for the evening, Nargis Fakhri opted for a stunning wine-coloured lehenga-choli. Tony, on the other hand, donned an all-black suit, while Farah wore an all-black ensemble, adding a touch of sparkle with a colourfully embroidered blazer. Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Dhvani Bhanushali, and several other celebrities were spotted at the event.

Who is Teny Beig?

Tony comes from an influential family. He is son of Shakeel Ahmad Beig, a respected politician who previously served as the Deputy Inspector General. His brother, Johnny Beig, is a well-known producer.

Born in Kashmir, Tony later moved to abroad for career growth and education. He currently serves a chairman of the Dioz Group, a global conglomerate with a reported turnover of $680.1 million (Rs 59,979,268,080.00) In 2006, he started his own business, and over the years, with hard work and determination, he established himself as a well-known entrepreneur.

According to reports, Tony married Nargis Fakhri on 16 February 2025. The couple reportedly dated for three years before tying the knot. A report by TOI revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony at a lavish hotel in California, in the presence of close friends and family.











