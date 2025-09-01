Home

Will GT’s Washington Sundar fill in R Ashwin’s shoes for CSK in the upcoming IPL season?

CSK will gain an additional Rs 9.75 crore following Ashwin’s IPL retirement. Washington Sundar’s base value is only INR 3.20 crore, and even if they need to pay double to GT, the team will still have plenty of funds left for the IPL 2026 auction.



Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin was struggling to find his rhythm in the IPL 2025. For the first time since 2010, the off-spinner played in less than 10 matches in a single season. He conceded runs at an economy rate of 9.12, marking his worst since his IPL debut in 2009. The much-anticipated return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t unfold according to the plan for either the experienced spinner or the team.

R Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL

Following a disappointing season, Ashwin and CSK may have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. The 38-year-old has, however, made things easy for the five-time champions by announcing his retirement from the IPL. Despite this, CSK still has a crucial task of finding a suitable replacement for the veteran spinner.

The hefty price tag of Rs 9.75 crore on Ashwin could now work to CSK’s advantage, boosting their budget ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. However, CSK may even have the opportunity to get a replacement sooner. They can find someone to take Ashwin’s place because the trade window is still open.

CSK is in search of Ashwin’s replacement

There aren’t many Indian options to replace Ashwin. The most promising candidate could be his Team India successor Washington Sundar. Even before Ashwin retired from Test cricket, Sundar was considered his replacement. The New Zealand series reinforced this view, and the England tour confirmed it further. He could very well be the right choice for CSK to fill Ashwin’s shoes.

The first question is whether the Gujarat Titans (GT) would be willing to part with Sundar. The answer might be yes. GT brought the all-rounder for just INR 3.20 crore, arguably one of the best buys in the league. However, GT underutilised Sundar, and he didn’t even feature in half of the matches during IPL 2025.

Sundar bowled just 11.5 overs throughout the season as both skipper Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra favored Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore over him, even though Rashid had a worse economy rate than Sundar. His batting was also underused. Despite GT having a weak middle order, Sundar was still left out.

Sundar has shown significant improvement in his hitting, with his strike rate increasing to 166.25. Overall, his career strike rate remains impressive at 126.17, despite a disappointing last season.

Sundar can request to be released by Gujarat Titans

At this stage, Sundar can request a release, given his calibre, he might look for a high price at the IPL 2026 auction. However, a familiar challenge may arise again as the last time Sundar played more than 10 matches in an IPL season was in 2020.

But what if he ends up with a team that benches him again, as happened earlier with GT and Sunrisers Hyderabad? In that case, a trade might be the best solution. It would allow Sundar to set the terms himself, including the amount he earns.

Talking about Ashwin, 9 of his 31 overs were bowled in the powerplay. Sundar, meanwhile, has made a name for himself as a powerplay specialist, he did that both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Team India.Ashwin was not seen as a wicket-taker either, instead, CSK adopted a defensive strategy. Sundar is also capable of playing that role as bowling at the stumps has always been his method.

Sundar can provide the much needed flexibility to CSK

Even though the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium wasn’t typically spin-friendly, spinners still benefited from it. Additionally, one can anticipate the return of the same old nature. With Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad together costing Rs 26 crore, if the surface still fails to support spin, CSK might be mismanaging things.

Sundar’s inclusion makes sense because of this. He can bowl in the first 15 overs as the pitch will spin, something that neither Noor nor Jadeja can achieve. Talking about the batting, Sundar batted at number four last season, while Ashwin was used at numbers four, six, and eight. However, that provides CSK with the necessary flexibility. He can come in when needed and act as a key player.

