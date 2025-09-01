Home

Delhi Flood: Yamuna about to touch danger mark, ORB closed, next 24 hours ‘very crucial’

The rain in Delhi in August this year has broken the record of the last 15 years.

New Delhi: After heavy rains in Delhi on Monday, September 1, the water level of the Yamuna River has started rising rapidly, and flood-like conditions have started developing in the capital. The administration has ordered the closure of the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) from Tuesday, 02 September 2025, evening. Officials say that the situation is under control at the moment, but the next 24 hours will be very crucial.

More rain in Delhi: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for more rain in the capital. The water level of the Yamuna had reached 204.87 meters by 12 noon on Monday, which is very close to the danger mark of 205.33 meters. It is feared that by Tuesday evening, the level of the river may reach 206 meters, which is considered the limit of evacuation.

August rain in Delhi breaks 15-year record

The rain in Delhi in August this year has broken the record of the last 15 years, with 399.8 mm of rainfall being recorded. Earlier, in August 2010, 455.8 mm of rain was recorded.

A short spell of rain in Gurugram on Monday evening halted the pace of the entire city. A 12 km-long jam occurred on the NH48 Delhi-Gurugram highway. Long queues of vehicles were seen from the toll to Narsinghpur.

What did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta say?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the drains had been thoroughly cleaned a long time ago. This has removed all the blockages. She said that all the gates of the barrage are fully open and water is being released continuously. Due to this, the water level of the Yamuna can rise to 207 meters. She reminded that in 2023, the level of the river had gone above 208 meters.

CM Gupta assured that there is no need to panic and there is no danger at the moment, and the water level of the Yamuna is being constantly monitored.

Water released from Hathinikund Barrage and Wazirabad Barrage

The level of the Yamuna River is expected to reach 206 meters by Tuesday evening, which is the limit of evacuation. Around 3,29,313 cusecs of water was released from Hathinikund Barrage at 9 am, while 38,900 cusecs of water was released from Wazirabad Barrage.

Delhi Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal said that more than 3 lakh cusecs of water will be released in the next two days, while the CM has claimed that the effect of the flood will be only in the Yamuna floodplain and low-lying areas. There is no danger of flooding in the entire Delhi.

