You won’t believe this superstar used to touch Sridevi’s feet, romanced with her onscreen, he is…

The chemistry between Sridevi and this superstar was loved by the audience. In an award show, this actor revealed he used to touch Sridevi’s feet.

The onscreen chemistry of the hero and heroine also contributes a lot in making a film a hit. Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan- Madhuri Dixit, Rekha- Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan- Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone are some of the famous Bollywood couples. There was a time in Bollywood when films used to be successful on the basis of actor-actress pairings. One such actress was Sridevi. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Anil Kapoor used to touch Sridevi’s feet?

Anil Kapoor used to touch her feet as soon as he saw her. This was revealed by Anil Kapoor himself. Sridevi is no longer among us. She died on 24 February 2018 in Dubai due to drowning in a bathtub in a hotel. She had gone there to attend a wedding ceremony. Sridevi started her career at the young age of four with a religious film. She spread the magic of her acting in more than 300 films and made a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers in India. She made the whole world crazy with her unmatched acting, playful style, and naughty comedy. Sridevi’s dance skills were amazing.

Anil Kapoor once revealed why he touched Sridevi’s feet

Anil Kapoor had revealed in a tribute ceremony organized by IIFA that he used to touch Sridevi’s feet. Anil had said, “My Bhabhi Sridevi was the biggest star of her generation. She was also number one in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. She also became the number one star of Hindi cinema. Whenever I met Sridevi ji, I used to touch her feet. She used to laugh and say Anil ji, what are you doing? Why do you touch my feet? I used to say that I touch your feet so that I can get even a little bit of your talent. I say this from the bottom of my heart that the whole world misses Sridevi. Being an important member of the family, I miss her a lot.”

Sridevi’s marriage to Boney Kapoor

Sridevi Kapoor’s full name is Sri Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She was born on 12 August 1963 in Sivakasi, Chennai. She worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. Her father was a lawyer. In 1996, Sridevi married film producer-director Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor is the elder brother of superstars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Sridevi has two daughters: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Param Sundari’ is currently making waves at the box office.

