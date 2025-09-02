Home

12 must-watch OTT movies with IMDb 7+ ratings, from heartfelt romances to nail-biting thrillers

From gripping thrillers to heartwarming romances, these IMDb-rated Hollywood films available on JioCinema and Hotstar are perfect for movie nights.

If you love Hollywood films, Jio Hotstar offer a treasure trove of movies that have captivated audiences worldwide. Most of these films boast IMDb ratings above 7, indicating strong viewer approval and critical acclaim. Here’s a curated list of some must-watch titles.

Thrilling space adventure

Apollo 13 (IMDb 7.7) showcases NASA’s daring mission to return three astronauts after a life-threatening crisis in space safely. Tom Hanks leads the cast, portraying the tension and courage behind the historic event.

Crime dramas

Carlito’s Way (IMDb 7.9) tells the story of a recently released criminal determined to leave his violent past behind and start anew. Set in New York, it explores redemption and the challenges of leaving crime behind.

Gripping courtroom and suspense films

Cape Fear (IMDb 7.3) follows a released convict targeting the family of the lawyer who convicted him. Robert De Niro delivers a chilling performance as a menacing figure seeking revenge.

Romantic films are worth watching

Meet Joe Black (1998) brings together Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, and Claire Forlani in a romantic drama about life, love, and mortality. Notting Hill captures the unusual romance between a bookstore owner and a Hollywood starlet, highlighting the challenges of fame in personal life. Pride and Prejudice presents the evolving relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, blending love, wit, and societal norms.

Movies filled with comedy with heartfelt moments

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a romantic comedy about Andy, a 40-year-old electronics store employee, whose friends try to help him lose his virginity. Lost in Translation (IMDb 7.7) portrays an unlikely bond between a fading movie star and a young woman in Tokyo, exploring themes of loneliness and connection.

Epic dramas

Atonement and Brokeback Mountain weave powerful stories of love, regret, and societal challenges, starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, and Heath Ledger. Charlie Wilson’s War blends comedy and politics, highlighting historical CIA operations and their consequences.

Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, romance, or action, these Hollywood classics streaming on JioCinema and Hotstar offer something for every viewer.

Highlights:

Apollo 13 and Carlito’s Way lead the thriller and crime film picks. Romantic classics include Notting Hill, Pride and Prejudice, and Meet Joe Black. IMDb ratings for most titles are 7 or above, ensuring quality viewing.











