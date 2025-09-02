Home

PM Modi takes a dis at Trump’s tariffs on India: ‘7.8% growth despite challenges arising from…’

In an apparent dig to tariffs imposed on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of this financial year despite “challenges arising from economic selfishness.”

“India achieved 7.8 per cent growth at a time when there are economic concerns around the world and challenges arising from economic selfishness,” he said and added, “India’s gross domestic product grew by 7.8 per cent against an estimate of 6.5 per cent. The figure is also 1.3 percentage points higher than in the same timeframe last year.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF HIS SPEECH

“We are ready to welcome all the investors…The day is not far when the world will say, Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World…” India is now moving beyond the backend to become a full-stack semiconductor nation. The day is not far when India’s smallest chip will drive the biggest change in the world. Our journey started late, but nothing can stop us now…. In the year 2021, we started the Semicon India program. By the year 2023, India’s first semiconductor plant was approved. In 2024, we approved additional plants. In 2025, we cleared five additional projects. Overall, an investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore is being made in ten semiconductor projects. This shows the world’s growing trust in India…We have implemented the National Single Window System. Through this, all the approvals from the Centre and the states are being received on a single platform. As a result, our investors are now freed from a significant amount of paperwork… It is said in the semiconductor world that oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. Our last century was shaped by oil… But the power of the 21st century is limited to a small chip. This chip has the power to accelerate the development of the world…” Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of India Semicon 2025, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s growing role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.











