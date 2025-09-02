actresses who won beauty pageants, they are…

Home

Several top Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Lara Dutta were beauty pageant winners before entering films. Here’s a quick look at these divas who ruled both ramp and silver screen.

Over the years, several Indian beauty queens have transitioned from the pageant stage to the silver screen, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood. These women, celebrated for their grace and talent, have showcased their versatility by embracing diverse roles in Indian cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Miss World 1994

Crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often hailed as one of the most beautiful women globally. Her acting prowess is evident in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar. Beyond Bollywood, she has represented India at international platforms, including serving on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. [1]

Sushmita Sen – Miss Universe 1994

Sushmita Sen made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. She ventured into Bollywood with Dastak and gained acclaim for roles in Biwi No.1 and Main Hoon Na. In recent years, she has made a successful comeback with the web series Aarya. [2]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Miss World 2000

After clinching the Miss World crown in 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas embarked on a successful Bollywood career with films like Fashion and Barfi!. She later expanded her horizons to Hollywood, starring in the TV series Quantico and films such as Baywatch. [3]

Lara Dutta – Miss Universe 2000

Lara Dutta secured the Miss Universe title in 2000 and transitioned into Bollywood with her debut in Andaaz. She showcased her versatility in movies like No Entry and Partner. [4]

Dia Mirza – Miss Asia Pacific 2000

Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000, completing India’s historic hat-trick of international pageant wins that year. She charmed audiences with her performances in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Parineeta. Beyond acting, Dia is known for her environmental activism. [5]

Manushi Chhillar – Miss World 2017

Manushi Chhillar brought the Miss World crown back to India in 2017 after 17 years. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj and is poised for a promising career in the film industry.

Harnaaz Sandhu – Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by winning the Miss Universe title in 2021, becoming third Indian to clinch the title. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt starrer Baaghi 4, marking beginning of her journey in film industry.

