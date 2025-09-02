Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik was dating musician’s daughter, 5-year relationship ended abruptly due to…

Music composer Amaal Mallik, currently winning hearts on Bigg Boss 19, revealed a heartbreaking love story from his past while also speaking about his current relationship inside the house.

Famous singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who has been making waves as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has opened up about some deeply personal chapters of his life. In just a week inside the house, he has spoken about battling sleep apnea, his differences with his parents, and his current relationship status. But what surprised fans the most was his revelation about a painful breakup from the past.

Here’s what Amaal Malik said

During a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal disclosed that he was once in a long-term relationship with the daughter of a Bollywood musician. The relationship, which lasted five years between 2014 and 2019, ended tragically due to religious differences and family disapproval.

Amaal revealed, “We were in a relationship from 2014 to 2019. But her parents were against my religion and my career. They did not want their daughter to be with anyone from the industry. One day, I was about to go on stage to perform when she called me and said she was getting married. She told me that if I showed up at the wedding, she would run away.”

Despite the heartbreak, Amaal decided to walk away with grace. He added, “Maybe the Shah Rukh from DDLJ woke up in me, and I told her no. If your parents cannot accept my religion or respect my career, then I only wish the best for you.” Interestingly, he chose not to disclose her identity or her father’s name.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Amaal Malik in Bigg Boss 19

On the Bigg Boss 19 stage, Amaal also gave fans a glimpse of his current love life. In one of the recent episodes, he sent out an emotional message to his girlfriend, assuring her that he would never do anything inside the house to hurt or disrespect her. “I’ve carried your respect with me here. Once this show ends, we’ll sit, talk, and truly understand each other better,” he said, leaving fans touched.

Outside of his personal life, Amaal Mallik continues to be celebrated for his chartbusters such as Suraj Dooba Hai, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Kar Gayi Chull, Kaun Tujhe, Soch Na Sake, Sab Tera, and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. His most recent work was Ami Je Tomar 3.0 for Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Highlights

Amaal Mallik dated a Bollywood musician’s daughter for five years before breaking up due to religion. On Bigg Boss 19, he confessed his love for his current girlfriend with an emotional message. The singer-composer is known for chartbusters like Suraj Dooba Hai and Kaun Tujhe.











