Delhi-NCR Rains: Are schools and offices CLOSED in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad today? Check latest updates here

As of now, schools in Noida and Greater Noida will function as scheduled. If the administration announces a holiday, it will be updated here.

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR witnessed incessant rains on Monday, causing severe waterlogging at many places. Incessant rains over the past few days led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Continuous rains over the past few days led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday evening held a meeting with deputy commissioners through video conferencing, reviewed the rain and flood situation across the state, and gave necessary directions to the district administrations.

Are schools and offices open in Gurugram today?

Gurugram authorities have issued a work-from-home advisory for offices, and all schools in the city remain closed to ensure safety. The advisory stated: “Between 3 pm and 7 pm today, Gurugram City recorded heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025.”

It further added: “In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home. All schools are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025.”

Schools in the Jammu Division will be closed on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, due to persistent adverse weather conditions and safety concerns.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast across the coastal districts of West Bengal, with alerts issued for South and North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly until Tuesday morning.

Punjab schools closed till September 3

A holiday has been declared in all Anganwadi centers and schools from class 1 to 12th in Chamoli district on Tuesday, 2 September.

Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi as the capital city and NCR region continued to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday. As of now, the Delhi government has not announced ​​​​any holidays in the region, but if the rains continue the BJP government may announce school holidays for all students.











