Bad news for Kapil Sharma fans, this star leaves The Great Indian Kapil Show due to…, he is…

A popular comedian and long-time associate of Kapil Sharma has decided to step away from The Great Indian Kapil Show for now, due to a scheduling conflict

In a recent development in the Indian entertainment industry, a prominent comedian has decided to pause his involvement in Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to participate in a new reality series. This move has sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders alike.

Who is this comedian?

Here we are talking about Kiku Sharda, known for his versatile performances and comedic timing, who has been a staple on the comedy show, contributing significantly to its success. However, he has now chosen to explore new horizons by joining the reality show Rise & Fall, which is set to stream on Amazon MX Player from September 6. This decision necessitates a temporary halt in his commitments to the comedy show, as the filming schedules for both programs overlap.

Could Kiku Sharda’s absence impact the popularity of Kapil Sharma’s show?

Kiku Sharda’s absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show could affect its comic timing and viewer engagement, as he has been a fan-favorite for years. His unique characters and chemistry with Kapil Sharma have been crucial to the show’s success. Without him, the dynamic may shift, potentially creating a noticeable void in the overall entertainment quotient, especially the created sketches which he performs with talented actor-comedian Sunil Grover.

More about Rise & Fall

“Rise & Fall” is an upcoming reality series that follows a format similar to the popular show Bigg Boss. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, known for his role in Shark Tank India, the show aims to bring together contestants who exhibit strategic thinking, wit, and the ability to stir engaging dynamics within the house. Confirmed participants include actor Arjun Bijlani, choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, actress Kubbra Sait, comedian Kiku Sharda, reality TV star Arbaz Patel, fitness influencer Aarush Bhola, and Indo-Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Kiku Sharda’s transition to Rise & Fall marks a significant development in Indian television, reflecting the evolving dynamics of entertainment and the exploration of new formats by established artists.











