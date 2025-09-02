Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali in love with Farrhana Bhatt? Flirts with actress, asks about her…, watch viral video

The relationship between Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt might have a twist. While the two have heated arguments, this time the duo were caught flirting.

Bigg Boss 19: India’s biggest reality show is having a lot of fun. In the recent episode, a fierce fight was seen between Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house. Both of them not only abused each other, but also left no stone unturned in spoiling each other’s personal belongings. It would not be wrong to say that their fight caught everyone’s attention. People were looking for romance in this serious fight, and now it seems their prayers have been answered. Now the audience is going to see a different relationship between Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt in the show.

After fight Baseer Ali flirts with Farrhana Bhatt- Watch video

After fighting like kids in an episode, a new angle is about to start between Baseer Ali and FarrhanaBhatt. Actually, now a promo video of the show has surfaced, and in it, Baseer is flirting with his enemy, Farrhana, in front of everyone. While cleaning the living area, he is telling Farrhana that she looks cute and for this, he even swears on his mother. Baseer very lovingly tells Farrhana, ‘Please stay around me all day.’ Hearing this, Farrhana also forgot her anger and laughed.

Farrhana was questioned about her boyfriend

After this, Baseer did not stop and he kept praising Farhana. Farrhana told Baseer not to look at her face, but clean it. So Baseer looked at her and said, ‘You are very beautiful. I have seen you so closely for the first time. Your eyes are very beautiful.’ After this he also asked Farrhana if she had a boyfriend. Now, Baseer’s question is surprising the fans as well. The way he is suddenly taking an interest in Farrhana and flirting with her, people are also enjoying it. The whole game has suddenly changed.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Fans are waiting for their chemistry

However, Farrhana is not talking to him that well right now. But now there is hope of friendship between the two. Farrhanahas replied to Baseer ‘s question that even if she remains single for life, she will not say anything to him. Even after this, Baseer ‘s fun does not stop. He seems excited to know whether Farrhana has a boyfriend or not. Now, a different kind of excitement is visible in the audience to see the story of both of them moving forward.

Story Highlights

Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt’s fierce fight in Bigg Boss 19 turns into an unexpected romance. Viral promo shows Baseer flirting with Farrhana, praising her beauty, and swearing on his mom. Baseer openly asks Farrhana about her boyfriend, leaving fans surprised. Viewers are excited to see new chemistry brewing between the two after heated clashes.











