Big trouble for Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Love & War shoot; FIR filed against director over…

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bikaner in connection with a case related to his upcoming film Love & War.

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bikaner city. According to media reports, the Heeramandi director is accused of fraud, misbehaviour, and betrayal. Not only Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but a case has been filed against two other people as well. A person named Prateek Raj Mathur has filed this case against him.

FIR filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

According to news agency PTI, Bikaner Sadar Circle Officer Vishal Jangid said that this man named Prateek Raj Mathur claims that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had signed a contract with him as a line producer for his upcoming film ‘Love and War’, but later cancelled it.

What is the allegation against Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

It is alleged that Bhansali and two people from his team gave him the responsibility of line producer and then showed him the way out of the project without making payment. On Monday, a case was registered against Bhansali and the two other people at Bichwal police station for fraud, criminal conspiracy, and many other charges.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are part of the film

‘Love and War’ is a big upcoming Bollywood film, in which Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen. Raj Mathur, the person who accused Bhansali, claims that he made all the necessary arrangements for the shooting of this film, including contacting government departments. However, when he went to the hotel to meet Bhansali, he was mistreated there. Now the matter is under investigation.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced ‘Love and War’ in January 2024. At that time, it was said that this film would be released on Christmas 2025. However, later reports have come that this film has been postponed. This film will hit the theaters in March 2026.

Ranbir-Bhansali together after years

‘Love and War’ is very special for both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor, because both of them have come together for this film after many years. Earlier, both of them had worked together in ‘Saawariya’ in the year 2007. ‘Saawariya’ was Ranbir’s debut film.

Story Highlights

An FIR has been filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bikaner for fraud, misbehaviour, and betrayal. Complainant alleged Bhansali hired him as a line producer for the film, but later removed him. The case also names two other team members, with charges including fraud and criminal conspiracy. Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is now slated for release in March 2026.











