Home

Entertainment

Big trouble for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rs 22 crore Alibaug land deal under…

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reportedly faces scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding her purchase of agricultural plots in Alibaug.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has reportedly come under the scanner for the purchase of agricultural land in Alibaug. According to official documents, Suhana allegedly bought two plots worth a combined Rs 22 crore in 2023 and 2024.

The transactions were registered under Deja Vu Farm Private Limited, a company reportedly owned by Suhana’s grandmother (Gauri Khan’s mother) and sister-in-law.

Which land did she buy?

As per reports, one of the plots is located in Thal village of Alibaug, purchased for Rs 12.91 crore from three sisters, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya, who had inherited the property.

The government had originally earmarked the land for farming purposes, raising questions about the legality of the transfer. The registered documents reportedly identified Suhana as a “farmer” at the time of purchase.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It is also reported that Suhana paid a hefty stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh during the transaction.

What action have authorities taken?

The matter is now under investigation. Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh Shirke has directed the Alibaug Tehsildar to file an unbiased and detailed report on the case.

If proven that agricultural land norms were violated, the purchase could face legal challenges.

Is this the first time the Khan Family has faced land issues?

This isn’t the first time land deals in Alibaug have brought the Khan family under scrutiny. Back in 2018, the Income-Tax Department had provisionally attached Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug bungalow, alleging it was being used as a personal farmhouse despite being bought for agricultural purposes.

The bungalow, also owned by Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd, was flagged under the benami transaction investigation.

While the land matter continues to draw attention, Suhana is simultaneously gearing up for her big-screen debut in her father’s much-anticipated film King.

Highlights:

Suhana Khan allegedly bought agricultural land worth Rs 22 crore in Alibaug. Documents show her listed as a “farmer,” raising questions about legality. Alibaug Tehsildar asked to submit a fair report; probe underway.











