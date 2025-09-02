Home

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand’s fight goes viral, former calls her ‘flop actress’, ‘worth 2 paise’, also targets her children – Watch

Bigg Boss 19 latest gossip: In the last episode, Farrhana used words like ‘potty’, ‘cheel kavi.. kandi’, ‘flop actress’ for Kunickaa in a heated argument. Watch the viral video here.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 19 saw arguments and heated confrontations. It took place between contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt, who left the house divided over the choice of words used in the argument. It all started when Zeishan Quadri was engaged in a not-so-healthy conversation with fellow housemate Neelam.

Farrhana had to intervene as Neelam was engrossed in an “almost” heated conversation with Zeishan. Neelam did not like Farrhana’s interference and asked her to stay out of the conversation. This remark did not sit well with Farrhana, who immediately backfired and went on to call Neelam a ‘lady worth Rs 2 rupees.’ This comment deeply affected Neelam, who was already unwell, and she broke down in tears and went on to express her distress to Kunickaa Sadanand.

Kunickaa, upon hearing the entire argument and the choice of words used by Farrhana for Neelam, was extremely annoyed and schooled Farrhana for her words. But Bhatt, who was in no mood to take any schooling from anybody, backfired at Kunickaa and in a heat of the moment went on to call her ‘worth Rs 2 rupees.’ They both called each other names like ‘potty mouth’ and ‘shi**y woman’.

During the fight, Farhana crossed all the limits and made remarks against Kunickaa’s kids. She said that they must be ashamed of their mother and wondering as to what she was doing on national television. Farrhana was heard saying, “Bakwaas kar rahi hai, pata nahi apne ghar par apne bacchon ko bhi ussi naam se bulati hogi… jaise mujhe bula rahi hai.”

This triggered Kunickaa, who asked Farrhana to stay within her limits. She said, “Khabardar agar mere bacchon par aayi toh. Agar main tumhare maa baap par nahi bol rahi hoon, toh if you speak against my family, they are not here. Don’t you freaking open your mouth. If I start speaking about your parents you won’t be able to handle it.”

Zeishan, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna told Farrhana to watch her words and to not cross the line, but Farrhana was in a rebellious mood and even went on to further label Kunickaa as a ‘flop actress.’

Farrhana said, “Just shut up cheel kavi.. kandi…”Farhana relatiated, “You are calling me names, flop captain, flop lawyer, flop person, flop actor… I’m sure aapke bacchon ko bhi dhukh horaha hai aapko aise dekh kar.”

Despite the personal attacks, Kunickaa refrained from lowering her stance and maintained a composed response, refusing to engage at the same level of insult.

