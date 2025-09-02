Fashion & Lifestyle National Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal nominate Mridul Tiwari, call him ‘bin pende ka lota’ reporter September 2, 2025 In Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal nominated Mridul Tiwari, calling him a “bin pende ka lota” for his inconsistent behavior. Source link About the Author reporter Administrator Visit Website View All Posts Post navigation Previous: Grey Launches Faster Rupee Payouts for Indians Earning GloballyNext: Markram and Maharaj set up South Africa’s thumping win in 1st ODI vs England Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News National Unrelenting rains piles misery on north India, no respite in sight; Key updates reporter September 2, 2025 Fashion & Lifestyle National Bad news for Kapil Sharma fans, this star leaves The Great Indian Kapil Show due to…, he is… reporter September 2, 2025 National Yamuna water enters low-lying areas, forcing people to move to safety, CM Rekha Gupta says ‘no need to panic’ reporter September 2, 2025