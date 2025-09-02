Home

BJP launches special campaign against Trump tariffs, starting from September 25, BJP plans to…

BJP IS organising a 15-20-day ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra’ in every district after US imposed 50% tariff on Indian exports to US.

New Delhi: In a massive campaign to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swadeshi and self-reliance amid US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff escalation against India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a three-month-long ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’. Starting from September 25 and ending on December 25, 2025, the campaign will be conducted in two phases. Here are all the details you need to know about three-month-long ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ aimed at promoting ‘Vocal for local’ against US tariffs.

Why is BJP launching ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’?

Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, BJP will organise a 15-20-day ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra’ in every district, focusing on promoting local products and services. Readers should note that the initiative comes in the backdrop of PM Modi’s renewed emphasis on self-reliance in critical sectors after the US government imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US.

How will BJP run ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’?

In a nationwide push for “Vocal for Local” will be made under this campaign, the BJP led campaign will feature a wide range of activities, including trade and industry conferences, morning processions, torch rallies, youth fairs, farmers’ marches, spiritual gatherings, women’s meetings, MSME conferences, outreach events, and dialogue sessions.

What PM Modi said on self-reliance?

In this year’s Independence Day speech, PM Modi has made a strong pitch for self-reliance. He said energy independence, self-reliance in critical minerals are essential for India.

“The thing which did not receive much attention till yesterday has come to the centre stage today. Self-reliance in critical minerals is very essential for us too. Be it the energy sector, industry sector, defence sector or any other technology sector, today, critical minerals play a very important role in technology, and hence we have launched the National Critical Mission. Exploration campaigns are underway in more than 1200 locations, and we are moving towards becoming self-reliant in critical minerals as well,” he had said.’

