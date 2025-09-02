Home

Dhanashree Verma expresses her thoughts after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, ‘I am manifesting…’

In a recent conversation with Farah Khan, Dhanashree Verma shared her thoughts and perspective on life and love after getting divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma recently opened up about her journey of manifesting love after her divorce in a heartfelt conversation with Farah Khan. Speaking candidly, she shared how she shifted her mindset and embraced positivity to attract happiness and new beginnings. Dhanashree revealed that letting go of past pain and focusing on self-love played a crucial role in her healing process. She emphasized the power of believing in oneself and the universe when it comes to finding love again.

What did Dhanashree say about manifesting love?

The vlog started with Farah admiring the artwork displayed in Dhanashree’s hallway, as she was especially drawn to a painting of two birds sitting on a branch. Farah Khan said, “This is my favorite.” Dhanashree replied, “Love birds. I’m manifesting love.” Dhanashree explained that after her divorce, she consciously chose to focus on positivity rather than dwelling on the past. She practiced mindfulness and gratitude, which helped her realign her energy towards attracting love and joy.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma is a well-known choreographer, YouTuber, and fitness enthusiast who gained popularity for her creative dance videos and inspiring content. She was previously married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and the couple’s amicable separation has been followed closely by fans and the media alike. Her openness about personal growth and mental wellness has resonated with many, making her a relatable figure in the world of celebrities.

More about Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma recently joined the popular reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, adding a fresh face to the competition. Known for her positive energy and determination, she is eager to take on the challenges the show presents. The show is all set for its premiere on September 6th, 2025, exclusively on Amazon MX Player in India.

Dhanashree Verma’s honest conversation about healing and manifesting love after divorce highlights her inspiring personal growth. Her journey, filled with positivity and self-care, resonates with many.











