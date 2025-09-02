Home

Sports

‘I had to travel…’: Dhanashree Verma reveals how marriage with Chahal affected work-life balance

Dhanashree Verma opened up about her marriage to Yuzvendra Chahal, describing how balancing work became “difficult.” She also shared her thoughts on their divorce, her family, and moving forward.



Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

New Delhi: Dhanashree Verma opens up about her personal journey, including her marriage and eventual separation from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In a recent discussion with Farah Khan on her blog, the dancer and influencer revealed all challenges she faced while managing her career alongside her married life.

Dhanashree revealed that managing work-life was challenging

When questioned about whether marriage impacted her opportunities in singing, dancing, and acting, Dhanashree Verma revealed that managing both work and home life was challenging.

“To be honest, ma’am, it does become difficult because I had to travel. There, I had to go to Gurgaon also, then come back to Mumbai and pick things again. So it was difficult but my mom has taught me that you have to do it. So, I know that I have given my hundred percent,” she said.

Earlier this year, Dhanashree and Chahal ended their four-year marriage. As she reflected on that time, she revealed that while her parents were devastated, the public’s response was even more upsetting.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Both have accepted everything gracefully, and moved on, and now we wish well for each other,” she shared.

Dhanashree disclosed that she and Chahal are still friends

She also disclosed that she and Chahal are still friends, “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa, he is sweet only,” she smiled.

Recently, she spoke candidly about a viral moment from their divorce hearing, when Chahal was seen wearing a “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” t-shirt. Dhanashree admitted being surprised by his choice and wondered, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai?”

Dhanashree noted that public opinion was mostly against her

She noted that public opinion was mostly against her, and actions like these only fueled further speculation.

While talking about Dhanashree’s stint on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, where Farah Khan had served as a judge. Dhanashree remembered being frequently scolded during rehearsals, prompting Farah to laugh and explain it was because she saw her potential. “You lasted 4–5 weeks, not bad!” Farah told her.

Story Highlights

Dhanashree Verma opens up about her personal journey, including her marriage and eventual separation from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree Verma revealed that managing both work and home life was challenging. She noted that public opinion was mostly against her, and actions like these only fueled further speculation.











