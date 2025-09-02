Home

Esha Deol once revealed shocking details after marrying Bharat Takhtani: ‘Couldn’t roam wearing…’

Bollywood actress Esha Deol once revealed that her husband, Bharat Taktani, won’t allow her to wear shorts when she lived with him in a joint family.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol divorced her husband Bharat Takhtani last year. The couple separated after deciding to end their 11-year relationship. These days Bharat Takhtani is in the news because of his new girlfriend. Meanwhile, an old statement of Esha Deol is also in the news, in which she said that her divorce from Bharat was difficult.

When Esha Deol revealed shocking details about living with her husband

In one of her books, Amma Mia published in 2020, Esha talked about her marriage and her relationship with her husband. She went on to talk about how marriage changed everything for her. She penned, “Once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to.”

Esha Deol said that she has always ensured that the changing equation between husband and wife does not affect the lives of their children. She said, when children are involved, it is important to keep your ego aside and follow the boundary. After all, we are the parents of these beautiful children. This is the time when I think, when you decide to do this, when you are like this, the other person has to melt. You change roles and you raise the children together. Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Radhya was born in 2017, while Miraya was born in 2019.

Story Highlights

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani ended their 11-year marriage in 2023.

Bharat is now making headlines due to his new girlfriend.

In her book Amma Mia (2020), Esha revealed how marriage changed her lifestyle after living with her husband’s family.

