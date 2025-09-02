Home

'India vs Pakistan match pitch will be…': Former India player predicts nature of track for Asia Cup 2025 clash

‘India vs Pakistan match pitch will be…’: Former India player predicts nature of track for Asia Cup 2025 clash

New Delhi: Irfan Pathan said that whether it is Dubai or Abu Dhabi, the challenge of pitch and dew is difficult for every bowler. But India’s bowling unit like fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has the ability to compete in any situation. Pathan clearly said that “there is a difference between ability and capacity, and these bowlers have those extra weapons which come in handy in difficult situations.”

Specialties of Bumrah and Arshdeep

Pathan praised Bumrah and said that he has many variations like swing, yorker, slower ball and bouncer. At the same time, he described Arshdeep as a “bowler with a big heart”. According to him, Arshdeep has the specialty of getting swing as well as bounce and dip in the slower ball, which makes him different.

Hardik’s role is important

Irfan also admitted that Pandya is a balancing factor for the team. According to him, Hardik uses the slower ball by bowling into the pitch and gives relief to the team in pressure situations. He said that these three main fast bowlers in India’s bowling unit are capable of competing with any batting unit.

Effect of Dubai pitch and dew

Irfan admitted that the effect of dew will be important in Dubai. He said, “When the dew falls, it is a big challenge for the bowlers.” He also added that there is a possibility of getting a dry pitch in temperatures above 40 degrees, so an additional spinner was included in the team. But if dew comes, the pressure on the fast bowlers will definitely increase.

The biggest challenge for Team India

According to Irfan, India’s bowling unit definitely has additional weapons, but the real test will be how successful they are in pressure situations. Especially on a ground like Dubai where both the pitch and the weather can play a decisive role.

