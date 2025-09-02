Home

Good news for residents of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Amarvati as new bullet train to connect the 4 South Indian cities soon, route details include…

The Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train will be a major boost for the connectivity of South India, helping the commuters in faster and smoother travel.

Bullet train- Representative image

Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train: In a massive infrastructural push for India’s south, a bullet train network is expected to link four major cities namely, Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru. In the recent development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that a survey for the bullet train project connecting the major cities of India is already in progress and train will be running soon. Here are all the details you need to know on what the Andhra CM said on the Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train.

What Chandrababu Naidu said on Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train?

“Very soon bullet train is going to come to South India. That is going to happen. Survey has been ordered. From Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, Bangalore, all four cities, more than five crore population and the biggest market in the world,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was quoted as saying by a report carried by PTI news agency.

How will Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train help India?

In addition to this, while addressing the ‘India Food Manufacturing Summit’, the chief minister also said the bullet train connectivity will cater to a population of five crore people from the above four cities of South India.

Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train: Route Details

The exact details of the Hyderabad-Chennai-Amaravati-Bengaluru bullet train has not been announced yet.

Story highlights:

The proposed South India bullet train line holds immense importance as it promises to revolutionize connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka. By linking Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru with high-speed rail, the project will drastically cut travel time, making intercity journeys faster and more efficient. This improved accessibility is expected to strengthen business corridors, boost industrial growth, and attract fresh investments.

