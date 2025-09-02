Good news for Team India, Star player resumes practice ahead of Asia Cup 2025, pics goes viral





New Delhi: Before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, there is news of relief for Indian cricket fans. Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the field after becoming fully fit. After a long time, he showed with his shots in the nets that he is ready to shine in the tournament.

Sweated a lot in the nets

Suryakumar shared a video on Instagram, in which he is seen practicing batting. During the practice, Surya played one aggressive shot after another. It is clear that he has regained his fitness as well as rhythm.

Full fitness after surgery

Suryakumar Yadav underwent sports hernia surgery in June. Since then, he has been focusing on recovery and fitness. Now both the team management and fans are feeling relieved seeing his fitness. A big innings is expected from him in the Asia Cup.

Concern about form

Even though Surya has become fit, his recent form has been a matter of concern. In the last 10 innings, he has scored only one half-century and got out twice without opening his account. In the last five matches, only 28 runs have come from his bat.

Performance in the UAE

Suryakumar Yadav has played 9 matches so far on UAE pitches, in which he has scored 181 runs. His strike rate has been 158, but he has been able to score only one half-century. Now a great performance is expected from him in the Asia Cup.

Story Highlights

Suryakumar Yadav fully fit before Asia Cup 2025 Had sports hernia surgery in June Form has been disappointing in the recent 10 innings Has scored 181 runs in 9 matches played in the UAE





Source link