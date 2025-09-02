



Business Wire India

In light of escalating environmental challenges and the global push to achieve net-zero goals, the 11th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) continues to serve as a vital platform for decision-makers, investors and experts from around the world. This year’s event comes at a critical time as rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres intersects with the urgent need to reshape the future of energy towards more sustainable and efficient alternatives. Sessions will explore financial mechanisms driving the green transition, address challenges in scaling up renewable energy and explore avenues for climate finance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902249432/en/

Green Finance Tops the Agenda at the World Green Economy Summit 2025 (Photo: AETOSWire)

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WGES is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). Each year, the summit addresses key topics related to mobilising global efforts to accelerate the shift towards a green economy, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The 2025 summit, themed ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’, will run on 1-2 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO, said: “Global investments in clean technologies, including renewable energy, grids and storage, are projected to exceed USD2.2 trillion in 2025, double the investment in fossil fuels, within a total global investment of USD3.3 trillion. However, developing countries continue to face a significant financing gap, requiring an increase in annual clean energy investments from USD270 billion to approximately USD1.6 trillion by the early 2030s. This underscores the need for innovative international co-ordination to reduce capital costs and mitigate investment risks. The World Green Economy Summit reflects our commitment to supporting global efforts to achieve the transition to a comprehensive and sustainable green economy, based on innovation and effective partnerships, supporting Dubai's position as a global hub for climate action.”

WGES 2025 will focus on removing barriers to investment-ready green projects and enhancing risk-sharing mechanisms, such as guarantees from international financial institutions, to attract greater capital flows into sustainable initiatives.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902249432/en/





Source link