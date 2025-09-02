Home

Weather Today, 02.09.2025: Gurugram issues advisory for schools and offices after heavy rains, Flood alert in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.

India Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi as the capital city and NCR region received heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday. The city was under yellow alert earlier, and similar situation was observed for Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Owing to the heavy rainfall, all schools in the Gurugram are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state. “In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, keeping in view the flood situation in Punjab, holidays have been declared in all government/aided/recognised and private schools in the state until September 3, 2025,” Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

Rajasthan also witnessed heavy downpour on Monday. Rain alert and affected districts are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Alwar, Kotputli-Bahadurgarh, Sikar, Kota, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur etc. School holidays have also been declared in some districts.

