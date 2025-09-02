Home

News

Ghaziabad weather update September 3: Heavy rain to continue for 12 more hours, Know what to do and what not to do

As a result of continuous rain in Ghaziabad, several societies have warned residents about the heavy rainfall and resulting power cuts. Here is a list of do’s and don’ts.

Rains- File image

Noida rain: The areas of Delhi NCR including New Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are witnessing heavy rainfall with the start of the new month. The continuous rain in Ghaziabad has increased the difficulties of the people with heavy rain creating flood-like conditions. Due to heavy rainfall, Noida has also come under the threat of flood due to the rising water level of Yamuna. Now the question in the minds of the people is when will the rain stop. Here are all the details you need to know about the flood-like conditions in the city and how should the residents act in such situations.

Noida societies warn of power cuts

Amidst the rain, another crisis has arisen in Ghaziabad’s Mahagun Puram Society. The society management has warned the residents that if the rain continues throughout the night, the power connection may have to be cut. Actually, the entire power system of the society is in the basement, and due to the possibility of water logging, the power may have to be turned off.

Read more: Delhi Flood: Yamuna water enters low-lying areas, forcing people to move to safety, CM Rekha Gupta says ‘no need to panic’

Story highlights:

Delhi NCR has received heavy rainfall in this week. Weather forecast indicates that rain may not stop for the next 12 hours. Several societies of Ghaziabad have warned residents about the heavy rainfall and resulting power cuts.

Noida Ghaziabad rain: What to do?

Keep backup ready (charge inverter/generator, shift essential items and documents upstairs).

Remove vehicle from basement and park in a safe place and follow instructions of administration/society.

Noida Ghaziabad rain: What not to do?

Do not go to basement or waterlogged area, do not touch wet switches/wires. Do not go out unnecessarily and do not believe in rumours.

Not only Mahagun Puram, the basement is filled with water in many places including Ajnara Homes Society of Greater Noida West. In most of the societies of Ghaziabad-Noida, the electricity and generator system is in the basement, which has increased the problems of the people. Continuous rain has forced the residents to deal with both electricity and water crisis.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











