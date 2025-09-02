Home

How many Vande Bharat trains are currently operating in India?

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, slated to run from Delhi to Patna. It will also pass through Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Vande Bharat: Indian Railways has witnessed massive transformation in the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government. The centre has implemented a slew of programs to make the traveling experience of the passengers comfortable and convenient. Over the past ten years, the government has launched several trains that have reduced travel time between cities, with Vande Bharat being one of the most notable.

Meanwhile, the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, slated to run from Delhi to Patna. It will also pass through Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The train, which is said to feature better facilities and more speed than the premium Rajdhani Express trains, is likely to get operational before this Diwali.

As of September 1, 2025, India has 150 Vande Bharat train services operating nationwide. This total includes services running both up and down, with 75 in each direction.

Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Routes

Owing to the massive demand of the passengers, the government decided to expand the number of coaches on the Vande Bharat trains. There are now 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on different routes.

22435/22436

Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi

Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

22439/22440

New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi

New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

20901/20902

Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central

Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

20833/20834

Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad

20977/20978

Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer

Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Chandigarh

20633/20634

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram

Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram

22895/22896

Howrah – Puri – Howrah

Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Puri

22347/22348

Howrah – Patna – Howrah

Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Patna Sahib, Patna

22415/22416

Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi

Banaras, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

22477/22478

New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi

New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

22425/22426

Ayodhya Cantt – Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt

Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Anand Vihar

20707/20708

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad

Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam

20627/20628

Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore

Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagercoil

Additional Vande Bharat Planned

The Ministry of Railways now intends to add 20 coaches to three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains. They are as follows:

20631/20632

Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central

20701/20702

Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad

20665/20666

Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore

Throughout the rail network, the Vande Bharat trains run in three coach configurations: sets of eight, sixteen, and twenty coaches.












