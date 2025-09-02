How many Vande Bharat trains are currently operating in India?
Vande Bharat: Indian Railways has witnessed massive transformation in the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government. The centre has implemented a slew of programs to make the traveling experience of the passengers comfortable and convenient. Over the past ten years, the government has launched several trains that have reduced travel time between cities, with Vande Bharat being one of the most notable.
Meanwhile, the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, slated to run from Delhi to Patna. It will also pass through Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The train, which is said to feature better facilities and more speed than the premium Rajdhani Express trains, is likely to get operational before this Diwali.
As of September 1, 2025, India has 150 Vande Bharat train services operating nationwide. This total includes services running both up and down, with 75 in each direction.
Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Routes
Owing to the massive demand of the passengers, the government decided to expand the number of coaches on the Vande Bharat trains. There are now 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on different routes.
22435/22436
Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi
Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi
22439/22440
New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi
New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra
20901/20902
Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central
Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar
20833/20834
Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad
20977/20978
Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer
Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Chandigarh
20633/20634
Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram
Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram
22895/22896
Howrah – Puri – Howrah
Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Puri
22347/22348
Howrah – Patna – Howrah
Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Patna Sahib, Patna
22425/22426
Ayodhya Cantt – Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt
Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Anand Vihar
20707/20708
Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad
Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam
20627/20628
Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore
Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagercoil
Additional Vande Bharat Planned
The Ministry of Railways now intends to add 20 coaches to three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains. They are as follows:
20631/20632
Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central
20701/20702
Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad
20665/20666
Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore
