India sends Sutlej River flood warning to Pakistan, sources say ‘only on…’

Punjab is in the grip of heavy floods due to the rise in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers.

(Image: Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

New Delhi: Many states of North India are badly affected due to continuous rains and floods. Punjab is also not untouched by the devastation of floods. A large number of people have also died. Now the news is that India has warned Pakistan about the possible flood in the Sutlej River amid heavy rains.

Sources said on Tuesday, 02 September 2025, that India has alerted Pakistan about the continuous “high possibility” of floods in the Sutlej River. Due to continuous rains in the northern states, excess water must be released from major dams. He said that these alerts have been sent to Pakistan through the Ministry of External Affairs in Islamabad on “humanitarian grounds”.

India had alerted Pakistan earlier too

This is not the first time that India has warned Pakistan about floods this season. Last week, 3 alerts were issued by India regarding possible floods in the Tawi River. Sources said that the warning issued on Tuesday was regarding the possible flood in the Sutlej River on Wednesday, September 3.

In Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal small rivers are continuously in spate due to heavy rains in their catchment areas.

Many districts of Punjab affected by floods

Due to continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab is in the grip of heavy floods due to the rise in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal small rivers. Due to this, villages of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts in Punjab have been most affected by the floods.

Amritsar recorded 18.3 mm, Patiala 70.5 mm, Gurdaspur 32.8 mm and Mohali 44.5 mm of rain.

