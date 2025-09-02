Home

News

Is Sri Lanka threatening India? President Dissanayake suddenly visits disputed Katchatheevu Island; What it means for India?

There has been a long-standing dispute between India and Sri Lanka over the Katchatheevu Island.

(Image: @AzzamAmeen)

New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has created a political commotion by reaching the disputed Katchatheevu Island. He had gone to Jaffna on Monday, September 1, to inaugurate some projects, but then suddenly made plans to reach Katchatheevu Island.

Dispute between India and Sri Lanka

There has been a long-standing dispute between India and Sri Lanka over this island. Actor Vijay had raised the issue of Katchatheevu Island after entering politics. He had said that India should take back this island from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan journalist Azzam Amin has shared a post on the social media platform X. In this, he has shared a picture of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He is seen sitting in a boat with naval personnel. Amin told through the post that Sri Lankan President Dissanayake had gone to Katchatheevu Island. He had earlier reached Jaffna to inaugurate projects.

Dispute has affected Indian fishermen the most

There has been a long-standing dispute between India and Sri Lanka over the Katchatheevu Island. This has affected Indian fishermen the most, who have been arrested several times by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing. Indian fishermen are also tortured after arrest. Now the Sri Lankan President has intensified the political turmoil in the South by visiting the island.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The agreements regarding Katchatheevu Island in 1974 and 1976

1974 agreement: India, under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, accepted Katchatheevu as a part of Sri Lanka. Indian fishermen were allowed to fish there, dry their nets and participate in the festivals of St. Anthony’s Church.

1976 agreement: Fishermen of both countries were banned from fishing in each other’s maritime area, which increased the problems of Indian fishermen.

Current situation: If Indian fishermen cross the border, the Sri Lankan Navy arrests them. Along with this, the boat is also confiscated. According to the report of Al Jazeera, a total of 535 Indian fishermen were arrested in 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake has suddenly visited the disputed Katchatheevu Island.

Dissanayake had gone to Jaffna on Monday to inaugurate some projects, but then suddenly made plans to reach Katchatheevu Island.

There has been a long-standing dispute between India and Sri Lanka over this island.

Actor Vijay had said that India should take back this island from Sri Lanka.

There has been a long-standing dispute between India and Sri Lanka over the Katchatheevu Island. This has affected Indian fishermen the most, who have been arrested several times by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing. Indian fishermen are also tortured after arrest. Now the Sri Lankan President has intensified the political turmoil in the South by visiting the island.











