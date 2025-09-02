Kaafir, Jeet Ki Zidd to Abhay, check out these hard-hitting web series, based on true events, streaming on…

Home

Whether you enjoy crime thrillers, inspiring real-life stories, or historical narratives, this OTT platform’s lineup has something for every kind of viewer.

If you’re a fan of gripping narratives rooted in real-life events, ZEE5 offers a compelling selection of Hindi web series that bring true stories to the screen. From tales of resilience and justice to accounts of crime and heroism, these series not only entertain but also shed light on significant incidents and individuals. Here’s a curated list of six such series, each accompanied by its IMDb rating.

Abhay – IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Abhay is a psychological crime thriller that follows SP Abhay Pratap Singh, portrayed by Kunal Khemu, who possesses the unique ability to think like a criminal. Inspired by real-life crimes, each episode delves into a new case, showcasing Abhay’s relentless pursuit of justice. The series has been praised for its intense storytelling and gripping performances.

Jeet Ki Zid – IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, Jeet Ki Zid chronicles the journey of a Special Forces officer who, after being paralyzed during the Kargil War, refuses to give up. The series highlights his indomitable spirit and determination to overcome physical and emotional challenges. Amit Sadh’s portrayal of Major Sengar has been lauded for its authenticity and depth.

State of Siege: 26/11 – IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This series offers a detailed account of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, focusing on the National Security Guard’s (NSG) operations to neutralize the terrorists. “State of Siege: 26/11” provides a gripping narrative that honors the bravery of the security forces and the resilience of the victims. Its high IMDb rating reflects its impactful storytelling and meticulous research.

Rangbaaz – IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Set against the backdrop of 1990s India, “Rangbaaz” traces the rise of a notorious gangster, inspired by real-life criminal figures. The series delves into the socio-political factors that contribute to the making of a gangster, offering a nuanced perspective on crime and power dynamics.

Kaafir – IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

“Kaafir” tells the poignant story of a Pakistani woman who inadvertently crosses into Indian territory and is subsequently imprisoned. Inspired by true events, the series explores themes of humanity, justice, and the complexities of Indo-Pak relations. Dia Mirza’s performance as the protagonist adds depth to this emotionally charged narrative.

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati – IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Based on the landmark 1959 Nanavati case, this courtroom drama revisits the trial that captivated the nation and led to significant changes in the Indian legal system. “The Verdict – State vs Nanavati” delves into the complexities of love, betrayal, and justice, offering a dramatized yet informative portrayal of the events.

These series not only offer compelling storytelling but also provide viewers with insights into real incidents and the human experiences surrounding them.











