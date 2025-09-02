Home

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon breaks Bollywood stereotypes, reveals male actors get better cars, rooms, ‘Mindset needs to…’

Kriti Sanon recently opened about the inequality in Bollywood. The Mimi star made shocking revelation that caught everyone’s attention.

35-year-old Kriti Sanon has been appointed as UNFPA India’s Gender Inequality Ambassador. Recently, at an event, the actress talked about the atmosphere in her home. She also said that many times inequality has been seen in the film industry due to gender. This statement of the actress is becoming increasingly viral.

Kriti Sanon breaks the silence on inequality in Bollywood

Kriti recently spoke about her home and gender inequality in a conversation with a private channel. Kriti said, “Both my parents are working. Both of them take up household responsibilities equally. The atmosphere at home has been such that neither I nor Nupur have ever seen gender inequality. But, Kriti said that some things were quite different with my mother.”

Kriti further revealed, “My mother grew up in an environment where men were allowed to do all the work but not women. Girls had to stay at home and had to follow many rules apart from cooking. She wanted to learn swimming and dancing. But she could not do it. The only thing she was able to fight with her family for was studies. She became a professor. Because of this foundation, Nupur and I have a different future. Her first thought is to do what you want to do. Fulfill whatever dreams you have.’

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

‘You don’t get a car and a room like actors do’

The actress also said in the conversation that there is inequality in the film industry. Kriti said, “This does not happen every time, but sometimes male actors get better cars and better rooms. This is not about the car. Rather, it is about not making me feel small because I am a woman. I just want equal status. Sometimes, some small behaviours also show this to you. Like, sometimes it also happens that the AD calls the female actress first and makes the male actors wait. I have to tell you not to do this. This mindset has to be changed.” For the unversed, Kriti was last seen on screen in the film ‘Do Patti’ with Kajol.

Story Highlights

Kriti Sanon becomes UNFPA India’s Gender Inequality Ambassador. The Bollywood grew up in a home without gender bias. Kriti reveals her mother faced restrictions but fought for education. She highlights subtle gender inequalities in Bollywood.











