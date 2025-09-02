Home

‘Maa hi toh humara…’: PM Modi gets emotional after ‘abusive’ slogans against his mother at Congress-RJD Bihar rally | WATCH

PM Modi got emotional while talking about the incident. He said that not only he, but the people of Bihar are also in the same pain after hearing such slogans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly criticized the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for making “abusive” remarks about his mother, calling it an insult not just to her but to every woman in the country. “Maa hi toh humara sansar hoti hain. Maa hi humara swabhiman hoti hain.Mother is our world, mother is our pride,” PM Modi said. “I never imagined that something like this could happen in a culturally rich state like Bihar.”

He said that leaders from the RJD-Congress stage used foul language against his mother, and that such remarks are an insult to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India. “RJD-Congress ke manch se meri maa ko galliyan di gyi (My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar)… These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country,” the Prime Minister added.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing… pic.twitter.com/xQK5Yp8UJF — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Visibly emotional, the Prime Minister said he shares the pain felt by the people of Bihar. “I know how deeply it hurt every mother in Bihar. The pain I feel in my heart is the same pain that the people of Bihar are feeling,” he said.

Calling the incident deeply painful, PM Modi questioned why his late mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was dragged into political attacks. “My mother, who had no connection to politics and is no longer in this world, was insulted from the stage of the RJD and Congress,” he said emotionally. “Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can feel the pain you must have felt. I can even see tears in some of your eyes.”

He added, “My mother had sent me away from her so I could serve millions of mothers like you. You all know that she is no longer with us. Some time ago, after living for more than 100 years, she left us.”

The incident took place on August 28 after a viral video showed a man using abusive language against PM Modi’s mother during the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga.

The yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, later continued towards Muzaffarpur on motorcycles. The man in the video, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from the Singhwara area of Darbhanga.

Speaking about the dignity and struggles of mothers, PM Modi said, “A poor mother, despite her hardships, works hard to educate her children and teaches them good values. That is why a mother is respected even more than gods and goddesses.”

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress and RJD, Modi said those “born into royal families” can never understand the struggles of an ordinary mother or the challenges her son faces. “These people were born with a silver spoon. They treat the power of the country and Bihar as if it’s their family property,” he added.











