Home

News

‘Ready to talk with govt, but…’: Manoj Jarange on ending his hunger strike on quota for Marathas issues

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan at the earliest, claiming they violated conditions laid down for the protest.



‘Ready to talk with govt, but…’: Manoj Jarange on ending his hunger fast on quota for Marathas

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike to seek quota for Marathas, on Tuesday came down heavily on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis false information to the Bombay High Court (over the quota agitation) and warned that he will have to “pay a price” for it.

Claiming that nobody can stop Maratha protesters from coming to Mumbai by this weekend, the activist said, “You will not know whether they are Mumbaikars or Marathas. Next Monday whatever happens will be because of Fadnavis’ mistake,” and added he has no bitterness towards the CM.

‘Ready to talk with govt’

Seeking Maratha protesters to maintain peace, Jarange said even if he dies, Marathas should stay calm. “I am ready for talks with the government,” the 43-year-old activist said addressing his supporters on the fifth day of his protest at Azad Maidan and added, “I can go to any extent if you also do that. I am not moving out of here till my demands are met. If you try to arrest or evict us from Mumbai, it will be dangerous for you,” he warned.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“I am confident that the high court will give poor Marathas justice. We are following all directives of the high court. There are 4,000 to 5,000 protesters. Give us homes if you wish,” he said.











