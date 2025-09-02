



New Delhi: South Africa defeated England by 7 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series. England’s team was all out for 131 runs while batting first, in response to which the host team achieved the target in 20.5 overs.

Bad start for England

England’s innings started very poorly. Duckett (5) and Joe Root (14) were out early. Captain Harry Brook (12) was run out. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (15) also could not play a big innings.

Brilliant innings by Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith played the biggest innings for England. He scored 54 runs and tried to handle the team. But wickets kept falling from the other end, and the entire team collapsed for 131 runs in 24.3 overs.

Brilliant performance by South African bowlers

South African bowlers performed brilliantly. Keshav Maharaj took 4 wickets, while Wiaan Mulder got 3 wickets. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi took 1-1 wickets. The English batsmen were seen struggling throughout.

Captain Markram’s captaincy innings

Chasing the target, captain Aiden Markram scored 56 runs and gave the team a strong start. Ryan Rickelton (31*) and Dewald Brevis (6*) handled the innings and led the team to victory. South Africa scored 137 runs in 20.5 overs and won the match by 7 wickets.

