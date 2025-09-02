Home

Entertainment

Meet actor whose debut was a superhit, one mistake ruined his career, now owns business worth Rs 1200 crore, he is…

This renowned actor initially ventured into the film industry but didn’t find much success there. However, today he owns a multi-crore empire and runs a thriving business.

In the world of Indian cinema, some actors manage to carve a unique space for themselves with a blend of talent, versatility, and persistence. One such star, known for his intense performances and choice of diverse roles, has steadily built an impressive career while also venturing into business. Over the years, he has transformed from a promising newcomer to a respected figure both on and off the screen.

Who is this actor?

The actor in question is Vivek Oberoi, who has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades. Known for his striking screen presence and ability to adapt to various characters, Vivek has delivered memorable performances across different genres. For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi will be celebrating his 49th birthday on September 3.

How was Vivek Oberoi’s career?

Vivek Oberoi’s career in Bollywood has been a mix of early success, challenges, and consistent efforts to reinvent himself. He made a striking debut in 2002 with the film Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, which earned him critical acclaim and several awards, including the Filmfare Best Debut Award. Following his debut, Vivek delivered a series of commercially successful films like Saathiya (2002), a romantic drama that won hearts for his charming and emotional performance. He was praised for his versatility, taking on diverse roles in action, romance, and drama genres.

What mistake was made by Vivek Oberoi that became a huge setback for him?

Vivek Oberoi faced a major career setback due to a personal controversy involving Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Rumors of Vivek dating Aishwarya while she was linked to Salman sparked media attention and industry tension. Salman publicly expressed anger towards Vivek, which hurt his reputation and led to fewer big film offers. This controversy overshadowed Vivek’s early success and caused a significant dip in his career.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How Vivek Oberoi amass Rs 1200 crore wealth?

Vivek Oberoi built his Rs 1200 crore wealth through a mix of acting, producing films, and smart business ventures. Besides his Bollywood career, he invested in real estate and started his own production company, which helped diversify his income. His ventures outside acting, including endorsements and entrepreneurial activities, have significantly contributed to his financial growth over the years.

On the personal front, Vivek Oberoi is married to Priyanka Alva. They tied the knot in 2010. Priyanka comes from a prominent business family and has been a supportive partner throughout his career. The duo have two child’s a son named Vivaan and a daughter named Ameyaa.

Story Highlights

Vivek Oberoi debuted in 2002 with critical acclaim for Company. Career faced setbacks due to personal controversies involving Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Built Rs 1200 crore wealth through acting, production, real estate, and endorsements. Married to Priyanka Alva; they have two children, Vivaan and Ameyaa.

Vivek Oberoi’s journey reflects the ups and downs of Bollywood stardom, blending talent with resilience. His ability to diversify beyond acting into business has played a key role in his success, making him a notable figure both on and off the screen.











