Meet actress who romanced Jackie Shroff, quit acting after doing Sunny Deol's film, was called Amitabh's flop heroine, her name is…

This actress started her career with a flop film. But her luck came back as soon as she romanced Jackie Shroff. Read on to find his name.

This talented actress created a sensation with her dance. In her career, this actress has worked with every actor, including Sunny Deol, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha. Her luck shone as soon as she worked with Jackie Shroff.

Who is this actress?

That extremely beautiful actress is none other than Meenakshi Seshadri. She started her career with Painter Babu, which proved to be a flop. But as soon as she appeared in the film Hero with Jackie Shroff, her luck shone so much that she became a star overnight. Meenakshi, who appeared in Ganga Jamuna and Saraswati with Amitabh, was called Amitabh’s flop heroine.

The film set a record

Sunny Deol has worked in many hit films in his career. But the film Ghatak, released in 1996 shook the box office. The direction of the film was handled by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Sunny Deol and Meenakshi, Amrish Puri and Danny Denzongpa were also seen in important roles in the film. The film proved to be the second-highest-grossing film of that era.

Let us tell you that this film proved to be the last film of Meenakshi’s career. Even after the immense success of this film, she said goodbye to the world of acting. Because after this film, she got married and said goodbye to the industry.

