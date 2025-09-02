Home

Jubilant crowds sporting saffron scarves were seen celebrating in front of the Brihanmumai Municipal Corporation, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and areas around Azad Maidan, throwing gulal in the air and playing band music.

‘My time is over, but we won with your strength,’ roared activist Manoj Jarange who claimed victory in Maratha quota issue

Maratha quota: “Jitlo re raje ho apan” (we have won my friends), roared activist Manoj Jarange as claimed the Maharashtra government’s cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands in what could be said as a major breakthrough in the ongoing Maratha quota.

How it happened?

Vikhe Patil met Jarange in the afternoon with other members of the cabinet sub-committee — Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate — at Azad Maidan and discussed the draft finalised by the committee. The sub-committee accepted Jarange’s demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and stated that Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry.

What the activist said?

The 40-year-old, hailing from Rajegaon in Beed district, had joined the protest in Mumbai five days ago. “I am a farmer and my time is over, but my children will get a good education thanks to this,” Bhagwat Satwaji Garad said and added, “I struggled a lot to get a proper education. But now, we will not face problems in getting a good education and government jobs.”

Earlier today, Patil came under fire from the Bombay High Court after thousands of his supporters disrupted normal life near Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where they are protesting in demand of reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.











