Not Amitabh Bachchan, this superstar was Bollywood’s first ‘Mahanayak’, delivered 29 hits with one leading lady, he was…

Before Amitabh Bachchan was crowned Bollywood’s “Shahenshah,” Bengal had already celebrated its first “Mahanayak”, Uttam Kumar, a legend whose journey from repeated failures to superstardom remains an inspiring saga.

Today, Amitabh Bachchan is often hailed as the “Mahanayak” of Bollywood, but long before Big B earned that title, Indian cinema had its first superstar in Uttam Kumar. Fondly called the “Mahanayak” of Bengali cinema, Uttam Kumar was not just a star but a cultural phenomenon whose popularity crossed regional boundaries. His charm, screen presence, and contribution to both Bengali and Hindi films made him an icon of his time.

Born on September 3, 1926, in Kolkata into a middle-class Bengali family, Uttam Kumar, originally named Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, grew up with an inclination toward art, theatre, and performance.

Did Uttam Kumar really sacrifice a job for films?

Yes. To support his family, Uttam Kumar initially worked as a clerk. But his passion for acting was so strong that he would work during the day and perform in theatres in the evening. Eventually, he quit his stable job to pursue films, a risky decision that did not pay off immediately.

In fact, he struggled with multiple box office failures at the start of his career, earning the rather humiliating title of “Flop Master General.”

When did his luck change?

After a streak of seven unsuccessful films, his fortunes changed with the 1952 Bengali film Basu Paribar. But his true breakthrough came a year later with Sharey Chuattor (1953), where he starred opposite Suchitra Sen.

From there, his career skyrocketed. With Sen, he went on to act in 30 films, of which an astonishing 29 turned out to be hits. Their on-screen pairing became one of the most celebrated in Indian cinema, cementing his position as “Mahanayak.”

His contribution was so deeply valued that Kolkata renamed its iconic Tollygunge metro station to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Station, a rare honour that reflects the immense respect he still commands decades after his passing.

What was his personal life like?

Beyond the stardom, Uttam Kumar’s personal life had its own complexities. He married twice, first to Gauri Chatterjee and later to legendary Bengali actress Supriya Devi. He is survived by his son, Gautam Chatterjee, from his first marriage.

Despite facing setbacks early on, Uttam Kumar went on to become one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. His transformation from “flop master” to “Mahanayak” is not just a story of resilience, but also a reminder that true legends are made through perseverance and passion.

Highlights:

Uttam Kumar, born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, became Indian cinema’s first “Mahanayak.” After seven flops, he bounced back with Basu Paribar and Sharey Chuattor. Kolkata’s Tollygunge metro station is named after him in his honour.











