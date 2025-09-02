Home

Not Shraddha Kapoor, this star actress was first choice for Prabhas starrer Saaho, rejected due to…, she is…

A well-known and highly talented actress turned down Prabhas’ big-budget film Saaho, paving the way for Shraddha Kapoor to take on the lead role.

In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, casting decisions often shape the trajectory of films and actors alike. One such instance involves a prominent Bollywood actress who, prior to the monumental success of Baahubali 2, declined an offer to star opposite Prabhas in the action thriller Saaho, helmed by Sujeeth. Despite the filmmakers’ persistent efforts over six months, she chose to pass on the opportunity. Following the unprecedented success of Baahubali 2, reports suggest that her team attempted to associate her with Saaho, but by then, the role had been cast elsewhere.

Who was this actress?

This actress was none other than Katrina Kaif, who was the first choice for Saaho. Before Baahubali 2’s release, Prabhas was primarily known in the Telugu film industry. The makers of Saaho sought to pair him with a leading Bollywood actress to appeal to a broader audience. They approached Katrina Kaif for the role, but she reportedly declined, possibly underestimating Prabhas’s pan-India appeal at the time.

How did makers try to approach Katrina Kaif?

According to industry insiders, the Saaho team waited for nearly six months, hoping Katrina would reconsider. But with no positive response, they moved on and eventually signed Shraddha Kapoor for the lead role. Interestingly, once Baahubali 2 released and Prabhas became a nationwide sensation, reports claimed that Katrina Kaif’s team reached out to the Saaho makers, expressing renewed interest. However, by then, the film had already locked its cast and production had moved forward. The role was no longer available, and the opportunity was missed.

More about Saaho

Made on a hefty budget of approximately Rs 350 crore, the film capitalized on the massive popularity of Prabhas post-Baahubali. It opened to packed theatres and collected around Rs 435 crore worldwide. In India alone, the film crossed Rs 150 crore in net collections. While it was praised for its high-octane action and sleek visuals, many felt the storyline and screenplay lacked depth.

The casting story behind Saaho reveals how timing and perception play a big role in film decisions. Katrina Kaif's refusal, followed by a delayed interest post-Baahubali 2, shows how quickly dynamics shift in Bollywood.












