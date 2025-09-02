Pakistan lures India’s close friend who it supplied most modern weapons like Pinaka and Akash systems, country is…

Home

It is believed that Turkey is the main reason for the change in Pakistan’s stance.

New Delhi: After Bangladesh, another close friend of India is going to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan. Formal diplomatic relations may soon be announced between the Central Asian country of Armenia and Pakistan. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has given a big indication in this direction. Pakistan has not yet recognised Armenia as a country.

Pakistan is going to establish this diplomatic relationship, when recently a peace agreement was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the mediation of Donald Trump. Ishaq Dar spoke on the phone with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday, August 29.

Peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

According to Pakistani media, during this conversation, Ishaq Dar welcomed the ‘historic peace agreement’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Dar said that this is a positive sign for regional stability and prosperity. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that the leaders of both countries have agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Yerevan.

Ishaq Dar and Armenia’s Foreign Minister also discussed bilateral cooperation and cooperation on multilateral forums. The friendship between Pakistan and Armenia is considered very important in terms of geopolitics.

Turkey and Pakistan support Azerbaijan

Pakistan till now supported Azerbaijan along with Turkey. Pakistan and Turkey gave a huge number of weapons to Azerbaijan, which enabled it to defeat Armenia and capture Nagorno-Karabakh. Recently, Pakistan has also given JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan. Pakistan had no diplomatic relations with Armenia.

Pakistan also sided with Azerbaijan in the United Nations. It is believed that Turkey is the main reason for the change in Pakistan’s stance. Recently, Turkey has also improved relations with Armenia. On the other hand, if we talk about Armenia, it had the full support of India. Armenia has recently purchased weapons and ammunition from India on a very large scale.

India has supplied most modern weapons

India has supplied weapons detection radar, Pinaka rocket system and ultra-modern cannon to Armenia. Armenia is among the top countries buying from India. Recently, after the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pakistan’s tone has changed. Now, Pakistan is trying to shock India by bringing Armenia to its side. While this will increase Pakistan’s influence, it is time for India to change its strategy so that its strategic friend, Armenia, remains with it.

Pakistan’s road to Europe

India can get help from Iran in this, which is not happy with the terms of this peace deal. With the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the US army has now reached the Caucasus region, which is adjacent to Iran and Russia. This can help America a lot in keeping an eye on both Iran and Russia. Pakistan will now get a way to reach the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe to Asia. India also uses this route.

