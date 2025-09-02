Home

Rape-accused Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon flees from custody in dramatic escape after firing at cop in Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra, who was arrested on charges of rape and cheating, escaped police custody on Tuesday after allegedly firing at officers in Karnal. Police said the MLA, who represents Sanour in Patiala, was being taken to a local police station when he and his aides opened fire, injuring one policeman. In the chaos, Pathanmajra allegedly ran a vehicle over another officer and then fled with his associates in a Scorpio SUV. A Fortuner used during the escape was later recovered, and police teams have been deployed to track him down.

Pathanmajra had been arrested after a woman from Zirakpur filed a complaint accusing him of lying about being divorced before starting a relationship with her. She said he married her in 2021 while still being married to someone else, sexually exploited her, sent obscene material, and threatened her. Based on her complaint, police charged him with rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The MLA has denied the allegations, calling the case politically motivated. In a Facebook Live video after the FIR was filed, he accused the AAP’s Delhi leadership of “illegitimately ruling Punjab” and targeting him for speaking out. “They can file FIRs against me, they can keep me in jail, but they cannot silence me,” he said. His lawyer, Simranjeet Singh Saggu, also claimed that the woman admitted in court to being in a live-in relationship with Pathanmajra, calling the charges false and baseless.

