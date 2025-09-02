Salman Khan folds hands, walks barefoot to celebrate Lord Ganesha at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar home

Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan folds hands, walks barefoot to celebrate Lord Ganesha at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s home – Video goes viral

For Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Salman Khan dressed in a checkered shirt and blue pants. He was surrounded by heavy security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars. Check viral video here.

Actor Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi after visiting Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar’s residence on Monday, September 1. Khan folded his hands and walked barefoot for Ganpati Darshan. Best known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm every year, the actor once again joined the festivities with great joy.

Dressed in a checkered shirt and blue pants, he offered prayers with folded hands. Bhaijaan was seen surrounded by heavy security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish shared photos with Salman on the occasion. He wrote in Marathi, “Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Committee’s Ganpati for darshan.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Just last week, Salman and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with music, dhols, and heartfelt rituals. The superstar shared a video on Instagram where each family member took turns carrying Bappa before the immersion, making it a deeply personal celebration. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month ‘Bhadrapada’. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with ‘Chaturthi’ and ends on ‘Anantha Chaturdashi’.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ action drama ‘Sikandar,’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in ‘Battle of Galwan,’ where he plays an Indian Army soldier in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He is currently winning hearts on television as the host of ‘Bigg Boss 19.’ The season this year carries the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.”











