Sanju Samson smashes 9 sixes, sends strong message to Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav before Asia Cup 2025, due to…

Sanju Samson smashed 9 sixes as he played an impressive knock in the ongoing KCL 2025, sending a strong message to Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Asia Cup 2025 as the battle for India’s opening spot heats up.



New Delhi: Sanju Samson has once again grabbed the attention of the selectors’ by maintaining his impressive form in the Kerala Cricket League.

The wicket-keeper batter delivered another stellar porformance on Sunday night with a 41 ball-83, which included nine towering sixes and two fours, as Kochi Blue Tigers chased down 177 against Alleppey Ripples. His brilliant innings earned him the player of the match award, marking his third PoM award in the ongoing KCL.

Sanju Samson has been in red-hot form

Samson has been in red-hot form in the tournament, with impressive scores of 121 (51), 89 (46), and 62 (37) before Sunday’s fireworks. He has scored 368 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 186.80, he ha undoubtedly put Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma on alert.

Although Samson excels as an opener, his opportunities to bat at the top looks uncertain. His effectiveness drops in the middle order, which is likely the role captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir may assign to him in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025

Samson’s T20I stat

Samson’s has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is at an average of 25.38, but his recent rise as an opener has been remarkable, as he smashed three centuries in five innings during series against Bangladesh and South Africa last year. He also ended 2024 as India’s leading T20I batter, scoring 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60 and an impressive strike rate of over 180.

Samson has done everything possible to prove his value to the team management. The pressing question now is whether Gambhir and Suryakumar will acknowledge his form at the Asia Cup.

India will kick off their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10.

