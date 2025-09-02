Home

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani share daughter’s picture? Netizens confused, ask ‘Yeh kab hua?’- see viral pic

A photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with a baby girl is going viral on social media, seeing which fans are quite surprised. Here’s what we know.

Sidharth Malhotra is in the headlines for his chemistry with Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor. Their film was released in theaters last month. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but at the box office, their film has made a net collection of Rs 27.5 crore. Along with his film, Sidharth Malhotra has once again come into the limelight for his personal life. Recently, his and Kiara Advani’s photo with the baby girl is going viral, after seeing which, fans on the internet are getting both confused and surprised.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s daughter pic revealed?

This photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s baby girl, which is going viral, was shared on the internet by none other than their fan club, with the caption ‘Daddy Malhotra’ written in it. In the first photo, Sidharth Malhotra has a baby in his lap, and he is looking at it lovingly, while in the second photo, both the ‘Param Sundari’ actor and Kiara Advani are there, and the daughter is sleeping lovingly.

In another photo, there is a painting of a child on the wall behind and the girl sitting on Sidharth Malhotra’s lap is staring at the camera. All these pictures are very cute. However, fans are confused about whether this is AI or Sidharth’s daughter in real.

Here’s what netizens think

Seeing these pictures of Sidharth-Kiara with their baby girl, a user wrote, “Is this AI or is it real?”. Another user wrote, “I get very angry when in the desire of real images we have to make do with AI pictures”. Another user wrote, “This is a fake photo”.

However, some fans are thinking that these photos are real, due to which they are congratulating Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Let us tell you that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married in the year 2023, welcomed their daughter on 15 July 2025, the happiness of which the couple shared with the fans on the internet.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s recent film earned ₹27.5 crore at the box office.

A viral photo shows Sidharth and Kiara Advani with a baby girl, sparking fan confusion.

Netizens are divided, debating whether the pictures are AI-generated or real.

The couple, married in 2023, welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025.











