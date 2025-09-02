Home

Sports

WATCH: Star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s team wrecks havoc, smashed 7 sixes in his last 8 balls, his name is…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders are currently on top of the table in the CPL 2025 season with 12 points.

TKR batter Kieron Pollard en route to scoring 65 in a CPL 2025 match. (Photo: CPL/Getty Images)

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard maybe 38 years of age and may have retired from the Indian Premier League, but he is far from being done in T20 cricket. Pollard, who was turning out for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), smashed a blazing fifty and set a new record for TKR in the T20 league.

Pollard clobbered 8 sixes in 65 off 29 balls – including 7 maximums in his last 8 balls – to become the batter with most number of sixes for TKR in CPL history. The former Mumbai Indians all-rounder now has 125 sixes, going past Colin Munro’s 118 sixes.

WATCH Kieron Pollard smash 7 sixes in his last 8 balls HERE…

KIERON POLLARD HAS SMASHED 7 SIXES IN 8 BALLS IN THE CPL. 🤯pic.twitter.com/aNGLmmwpbA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 1, 2025

Pollard and captain Nicholas Pooran’s cracking fifties saw Trinbago Knight Riders defeat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 12 runs. The win sees the Knight Riders head to the top of the CPL 2025 table with 12 points while the Patriots sit second bottom with four points and six defeats.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pollard made it rain sixes in Tarouba as he cleared the ropes seven times in eight deliveries towards the end of the Knight Riders innings including four in a row off the bowling of Waqar Salamkheil. It was a blitzkrieg from Pollard and it was much needed after the Knight Riders lost both of their openers cheaply in the power-play. Nicholas Pooran made a composed 52 off 38 balls to anchor the innings before falling to Jason Holder in the final over.

“I wouldn’t say this is the form of my life. I’ve been here for 20 years and more. But it’s a moment where I continue to just enjoy cricket at this stage and try to give the fans, my family, and the people close to me something to share. I obviously play each ball on its merit,” Pollard, who won the Player of the match award, said during the post-match presentation.

“You look at the situation of the game and the bowlers who are coming. We speak about this inside the dressing room. It’s a game of chess and understanding what is needed. You don’t get these things overnight. I would have messed up a lot of games before that, but now, at this stage of my career, I just try to help the youngsters, and because I’m also doing some coaching, I have to show them what to do,” he added.

Pollard eventually holed out to long off at the end of the 19th over, his 65 off 29 balls helping his side post a competitive total of 179/6. Patriots were confident in their response, openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher combining well to put on 96 for the first wicket before Lewis pulled a slower ball from Nathan Edward into the safe hands of Darren Bravo patrolling the leg side fence.

With drizzle in the air the 14th ​ and 15th overs proved crucial as Alick Athanaze fell attempting to reverse ramp Mohammed Amir but serving only to get a toe end of the bat and gift a simple catch to Sunil Narine at short third. That left the Patriots needing 54 off the remaining 30 balls but with Fletcher still set and at the crease.

Not for much longer. Usman Tariq picked up the crucial wicket as Fletcher missed a swipe across the line that saw his leg stump pegged back. He departed for 67 to leave Jason Holder with plenty to do.

Story Highlights

Kieron Pollard smashed 7 sixes in his last 8 balls en route to scoring 65 off 29 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR are currently at the top of the CPL 2025 Points Table with 12 points after their 12-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Kieron Pollard became the batter with most sixes for TKR in the history of CPL with 125 sixes now. TKR captain Nicholas Pooran also scored a half-century.

Nathan Edward returned in the 17th over to pick up two more wickets with consecutive deliveries to see the back of Kyle Mayers and Jyd Goolie and leave Patriots needing 42 from the last three overs. Jason Holder was caught in the deep shortly after to all but seal the Patriots fate. Mohammed Amir limped off in the penultimate over with a suspected pulled groin to tarnish the win a little but a sixth win in seven matches marks a dominant first half of the tournament for the Knight Riders as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs.











