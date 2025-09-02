Home

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal house is better than 7 star hotel with…, netizens troll, say ‘Ambani bhi fail hai…’- video goes viral

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal claimed her house is bigger than a 7-star hotel with 5 servants and 7 drivers and a full floor just for her wardrobe.

Model and social media influencer Tanya Mittal, who is seen in ‘Bigg Boss 19’, is in the headlines. She boasted about her lavish lifestyle in the show and it is still continuing. She is boasting about herself and her lifestyle to everyone. In the latest episode, she told Neelam Giri that if one sees her house, even a 7-star hotel will look pale.

The clip of what Tanya Mittal told Neelam about her house in ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is now viral on the internet. Everyone is laughing after watching it. Before this, another video of her had made everyone laugh, in which she told Pranit More about the kitchen of her house that there is a lift in the shelf there, where if you keep the stuff and press a button, it reaches up.

Tanya Mittal’s house and its specialty

Now when Neelam asked Tanya how her house looked, she said, ‘It is very beautiful. I mean heaven, right? If it was on earth, it would look like this. It is like a dream. You will find 5-star or 7 star hotels cheap in comparison to it. You will feel as if I have come somewhere else. There is a whole floor for my clothes, my clothes are spread over 2500 square feet. There are 5 servants on each floor. There are 2 kitchen staff and 7 drivers.’

Netizens brutally troll Tanya Mittal

After watching this video of Tanya Mittal, people said that even Anita Ambani’s Antilia fails. One user wrote, ‘Where are the income tax people, Sitharaman ma’am, please look.’ Another penned, ‘Friend, I want to see her house.’ Third wrote, ‘So why did you go to Bigg Boss?’ A user highlighted, ‘If you are so rich, then why did you go to Bigg Boss?’ An Insta user wrote, ‘The poor girl was cheated by her boyfriend. She is still in shock.’ Another highlighted, ‘Income Tax Department, watch Bigg Boss.’ A user wrote, ‘There should be a limit on throwing things.’

